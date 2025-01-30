Netflix has announced the release date of the final season of The Squid Game

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 66309 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 89036 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106201 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109253 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129034 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103327 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133547 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103713 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113395 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116969 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101881 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 45466 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117148 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 51311 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111684 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 66309 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129034 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133547 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165658 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155504 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18517 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22768 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111684 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117148 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139669 views
Netflix has announced the release date of the final season of The Squid Game

Netflix has announced the release date of the final season of The Squid Game

 • 132175 views

The third season of the popular series The Squid Game will be released on June 27, 2025. Fans accidentally learned about the release date earlier due to a mistake in the teaser description.

Netflix has announced the release date of season 3 of the series "Squid Game" on its Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

The final season of the series is expected to air on June 27, 2025.

"Nothing can prepare you for the final season of Squid Game! Season 3 of Squid Game will premiere on June 27," Netflix said in a statement.

Addendum

The fans of the series "burned" the date of the third season release, even before the officially announced date. 

In the description to the official teaser for Squid Game season 3, which was published on January 1, the date of the final season's release was accidentally revealed. 

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrote, Netflix published a 15-second teaser for the third season of "Squid Game", which will be released in 2025. The teaser introduces a new character named Chul-soo and three new players in numbered costumes.

Antonina Tumanova

