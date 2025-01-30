Netflix has announced the release date of the final season of The Squid Game

Netflix has announced the release date of season 3 of the series "Squid Game" on its Instagram, UNN reports.

The final season of the series is expected to air on June 27, 2025.

"Nothing can prepare you for the final season of Squid Game! Season 3 of Squid Game will premiere on June 27," Netflix said in a statement.

The fans of the series "burned" the date of the third season release, even before the officially announced date.

In the description to the official teaser for Squid Game season 3, which was published on January 1, the date of the final season's release was accidentally revealed.

