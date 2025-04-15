12 years in prison for a fatal accident: a National Guard officer sentenced in Dnipropetrovsk region

By court verdict, a law enforcement officer was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment for a traffic accident in which three people died. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

A National Guard officer has been found guilty of a fatal road accident that occurred in February 2023 on the Mykolaiv - Kryvyi Rih highway.

Prosecutors of the Kryvyi Rih Specialized Prosecutor's Office proved that the convicted person got behind the wheel of an SUV after using drugs.

Moving along the "Mykolaiv - Kryvyi Rih" highway, during overtaking, he drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a VAZ car.

As a result of the collision, three soldiers were killed - the driver and two passengers of the car.

Addendum

National Guard officer found guilty of violating traffic safety rules by a person driving a vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in the death of three people (Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The convicted person did not admit his guilt.

