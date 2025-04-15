12 years in prison for a fatal accident: a National Guard officer sentenced in Dnipropetrovsk region

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15723 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 66373 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37003 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42209 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 49606 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 90577 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 82896 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35307 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60475 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109216 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
50%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 87468 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 50564 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 27631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 21780 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 9930 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 66492 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 88102 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 90637 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 82951 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183080 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 51057 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 28948 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 29991 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31321 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33630 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

12 years in prison for a fatal accident: a National Guard officer sentenced in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6744 views

A National Guard officer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a traffic accident in Dnipropetrovsk region in which three soldiers were killed. He was driving under the influence of drugs.

12 years in prison for a fatal accident: a National Guard officer sentenced in Dnipropetrovsk region

By court verdict, a law enforcement officer was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment for a traffic accident in which three people died. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

A National Guard officer has been found guilty of a fatal road accident that occurred in February 2023 on the Mykolaiv - Kryvyi Rih highway.

Prosecutors of the Kryvyi Rih Specialized Prosecutor's Office proved that the convicted person got behind the wheel of an SUV after using drugs.

Moving along the "Mykolaiv - Kryvyi Rih" highway, during overtaking, he drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a VAZ car.

As a result of the collision, three soldiers were killed - the driver and two passengers of the car.

Addendum

National Guard officer found guilty of violating traffic safety rules by a person driving a vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in the death of three people (Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The convicted person did not admit his guilt.

Recall

Svyatoshynskyi Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of former judge Oleksiy Tandyra until May 8. He is accused of causing a fatal accident while intoxicated, in which a National Guard member was killed at a checkpoint.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days for the husband of blogger Anna Zhuk, who was driving a Lexus during the accident.

A serviceman wanted for a serious traffic accident in the Kyiv region has been extradited from Poland.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Mykolaiv
Kyiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77