In Kirovohrad region, the curfew will be shortened for Easter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3530 views

The curfew in Kirovohrad region will be shortened for Easter. It will last from 00:00 to 04:00. Relevant services will check shelters and religious buildings for safety.

In Kirovohrad region, the curfew will be shortened for Easter

For Easter, the duration of the curfew for residents of Kirovohrad region was reduced from 24:00 to 04:00. This was announced by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional State Administration Andriy Raikovych, writes UNN.

One of the most important religious holidays. In peacetime, it is crowded in cathedrals and temples. But the fourth year of the great war, the recent tragedies in Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, the constant enemy shelling of all peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages - and our region is no exception - force us to strengthen security measures, be vigilant and responsible.

- the message reads.

Relevant services will check shelters, protective and religious buildings for safety and the availability of information on how to act when the "Air Raid" signal sounds, and the presence of duty personnel in shelters.

The curfew on Easter night, from April 19 to 20, will be in effect from 24:00 to 04:00.

He drew the attention of the heads of districts, communities, city mayors, and law enforcement agencies to strengthening communication with the local population, clergy, and believers - not to ignore alarm signals, and to take care of safety.

- Raikovych noted.

Let us remind you

Against the background of attempted terrorist attacks in Ukraine, the police are considering strengthening security for Easter. This will include increased patrols and checks near police stations.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Sums
