Enemy UAV attacked a passenger train in Sumy region, passengers evacuated

In the Sumy region, a Russian UAV struck a passenger train on the "Smorodyne – Vorozhba" route; passengers were evacuated in time. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

In the Sumy region, a Russian UAV struck a passenger train on the "Smorodyne – Vorozhba" route. The strike hit the tail locomotive. There are no casualties or injuries. - Kuleba reported.

According to him, the Ukrzaliznytsia monitoring team reacted promptly: passengers were evacuated in time, and the crew quickly uncoupled the carriages from the locomotive.

This is further proof that Russia deliberately attacks civilian transport, trying to disrupt the work of civilian logistics in frontline regions. - Kuleba summarized.

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