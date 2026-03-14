Enemy UAV attacked a passenger train in Sumy region, passengers evacuated
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy drone hit the tail locomotive of the Smorodyne – Vorozhba train. Passengers were evacuated in time, there were no casualties or injuries among civilians.
In the Sumy region, a Russian UAV struck a passenger train on the "Smorodyne – Vorozhba" route; passengers were evacuated in time. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.
In the Sumy region, a Russian UAV struck a passenger train on the "Smorodyne – Vorozhba" route. The strike hit the tail locomotive. There are no casualties or injuries.
According to him, the Ukrzaliznytsia monitoring team reacted promptly: passengers were evacuated in time, and the crew quickly uncoupled the carriages from the locomotive.
This is further proof that Russia deliberately attacks civilian transport, trying to disrupt the work of civilian logistics in frontline regions.
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