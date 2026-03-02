Russia attacked a suburban train in Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone, there is a casualty

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
02:03 PM • 78 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 1906 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 9412 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 17799 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 13573 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 38455 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 71373 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 65982 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 69791 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 76071 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.4m/s
60%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: an enterprise was damagedMarch 2, 04:12 AM • 13370 views
Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeksMarch 2, 05:15 AM • 11240 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 27908 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhoto09:00 AM • 16392 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 10811 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 2784 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 10861 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 17800 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 130456 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 136091 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 3110 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 5506 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 70951 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 68567 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 63785 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Russia attacked a suburban train in Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone, there is a casualty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

In the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone struck a suburban train. One person was killed, and seven passengers were injured.

Russia attacked a suburban train in Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone, there is a casualty

In Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone attacked a suburban train while it was moving. As reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, one person was killed and seven were injured, UNN reports.

In the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit one of the carriages of a suburban train that was in motion.  Unfortunately, one person died. We offer our condolences to the family and loved ones. According to preliminary information, seven passengers were injured 

- the report says.

Russia massively attacked the railway in Sumy region, the station attendant came under fire - Deputy Prime Minister05.02.26, 09:21 • 4966 views

As reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, the locomotive crew immediately stopped the train. Passengers were evacuated, first aid was provided. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service, railway workers and a paramedic from the nearest stations and depots promptly arrived at the scene.

The injured were hospitalized for further necessary medical care. Further transportation of all passengers to their destinations is currently being organized 

- Ukrzaliznytsia summarized.

Russia attacked the passenger train “Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop” with three “Shaheds”, there are wounded27.01.26, 17:24 • 4000 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
State Emergency Service of Ukraine