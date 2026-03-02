Russia attacked a suburban train in Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone, there is a casualty

In Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone attacked a suburban train while it was moving. As reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, one person was killed and seven were injured, UNN reports.

In the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit one of the carriages of a suburban train that was in motion. Unfortunately, one person died. We offer our condolences to the family and loved ones. According to preliminary information, seven passengers were injured - the report says.

As reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, the locomotive crew immediately stopped the train. Passengers were evacuated, first aid was provided. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service, railway workers and a paramedic from the nearest stations and depots promptly arrived at the scene.

The injured were hospitalized for further necessary medical care. Further transportation of all passengers to their destinations is currently being organized - Ukrzaliznytsia summarized.

