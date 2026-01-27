$43.130.01
Russia attacked the passenger train “Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop” with three “Shaheds”, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Russia attacked a passenger train in the Kharkiv region with three Shahed-type UAVs. Two passengers were injured and hospitalized.

Russia attacked the passenger train “Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop” with three “Shaheds”, there are wounded

Russia attacked a passenger train in the Kharkiv region, "Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop," with drones. According to Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, there were 291 passengers on board, and two were injured, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked with three Shahed-type UAVs. The hits were in front of the locomotive and in a passenger car, which caused a fire.

There were 291 passengers on board. People were evacuated as quickly as possible. At this moment, there are two injured – they were led out by the train crew and then handed over to an ambulance. Both were hospitalized in medical facilities.

- Kuleba reported.

According to him, reserve buses are being organized for evacuated passengers, as well as for those who were waiting at stations for the return journey. All emergency services are working on site: medics, rescuers. The Ukrzaliznytsia team.

The attack on a passenger train is a direct act of Russian terror against civilians. There was no military target 

- Kuleba summarized.

