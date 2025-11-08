ukenru
November 7, 05:00 PM • 36012 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 7, 03:49 PM • 46238 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 50493 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 49863 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 44678 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 23200 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 59178 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 38037 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 40280 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 30935 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
The Guardian

Russians attacked Ukrzaliznytsia again: train schedule changed in three regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

As a result of the night air attack on Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions, the railway is operating under difficult conditions. A number of trains are changing routes, some services have been temporarily canceled.

Russians attacked Ukrzaliznytsia again: train schedule changed in three regions

After the night air attack on Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions, the railway is operating under difficult conditions. According to the company, there are no casualties among employees, but a number of trains are changing routes. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Due to damage to the railway infrastructure tonight, we have changes in train traffic in Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

- the message says.

Poltava region

These routes will operate on changed routes today:

No. 6722 Romodan – Poltava-Kyivska (instead of Romodan – Poltava-Pivdenna)

No. 6721 Poltava-Kyivska – Romodan (instead of Poltava-Pivdenna – Romodan)

Temporarily suspended:

No. 6361 Romodan – Hrebinka

No. 6522/6521 Hrebinka - Nizhyn

No. 6572/6654 Poltava-Pivdenna - Berestyn - Orilka

No. 6655/6577 Orilka - Berestyn - Poltava-Pivdenna

Kharkiv region

Temporarily suspended:

No. 6408 Izium - Kharkiv-Levada

No. 6401 Kharkiv-Pas. - Bukyne

No. 6701 Kharkiv-Pas. – Zmiiv

No. 6702 Zmiiv – Kharkiv-Pas.

No. 6951 Svitlovodsk - Burty

No. 6952 Burty - Svitlovodsk

Dnipropetrovsk region

Temporarily suspended:

No. 6272 Synelnykove-1 - Pavlohrad-1

No. 6277 Pavlohrad-1 - Synelnykove-1

Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy08.11.25, 01:20 • 3264 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast