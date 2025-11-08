Russians attacked Ukrzaliznytsia again: train schedule changed in three regions
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night air attack on Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions, the railway is operating under difficult conditions. A number of trains are changing routes, some services have been temporarily canceled.
After the night air attack on Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions, the railway is operating under difficult conditions. According to the company, there are no casualties among employees, but a number of trains are changing routes. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.
Due to damage to the railway infrastructure tonight, we have changes in train traffic in Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.
Poltava region
These routes will operate on changed routes today:
No. 6722 Romodan – Poltava-Kyivska (instead of Romodan – Poltava-Pivdenna)
No. 6721 Poltava-Kyivska – Romodan (instead of Poltava-Pivdenna – Romodan)
Temporarily suspended:
No. 6361 Romodan – Hrebinka
No. 6522/6521 Hrebinka - Nizhyn
No. 6572/6654 Poltava-Pivdenna - Berestyn - Orilka
No. 6655/6577 Orilka - Berestyn - Poltava-Pivdenna
Kharkiv region
Temporarily suspended:
No. 6408 Izium - Kharkiv-Levada
No. 6401 Kharkiv-Pas. - Bukyne
No. 6701 Kharkiv-Pas. – Zmiiv
No. 6702 Zmiiv – Kharkiv-Pas.
No. 6951 Svitlovodsk - Burty
No. 6952 Burty - Svitlovodsk
Dnipropetrovsk region
Temporarily suspended:
No. 6272 Synelnykove-1 - Pavlohrad-1
No. 6277 Pavlohrad-1 - Synelnykove-1
Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy08.11.25, 01:20 • 3264 views