Russians attacked Ukrzaliznytsia again: train schedule changed in three regions

After the night air attack on Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions, the railway is operating under difficult conditions. According to the company, there are no casualties among employees, but a number of trains are changing routes. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Due to damage to the railway infrastructure tonight, we have changes in train traffic in Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. - the message says.

Poltava region

These routes will operate on changed routes today:

No. 6722 Romodan – Poltava-Kyivska (instead of Romodan – Poltava-Pivdenna)

No. 6721 Poltava-Kyivska – Romodan (instead of Poltava-Pivdenna – Romodan)

Temporarily suspended:

No. 6361 Romodan – Hrebinka

No. 6522/6521 Hrebinka - Nizhyn

No. 6572/6654 Poltava-Pivdenna - Berestyn - Orilka

No. 6655/6577 Orilka - Berestyn - Poltava-Pivdenna

Kharkiv region

Temporarily suspended:

No. 6408 Izium - Kharkiv-Levada

No. 6401 Kharkiv-Pas. - Bukyne

No. 6701 Kharkiv-Pas. – Zmiiv

No. 6702 Zmiiv – Kharkiv-Pas.

No. 6951 Svitlovodsk - Burty

No. 6952 Burty - Svitlovodsk

Dnipropetrovsk region

Temporarily suspended:

No. 6272 Synelnykove-1 - Pavlohrad-1

No. 6277 Pavlohrad-1 - Synelnykove-1

Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy