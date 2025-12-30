Kyivzelenbud officials suspected of embezzling UAH 1.2 million during Hydropark renovation

Officials of KO Kyivzelenbud and the contractor were notified of suspicion due to overpayment of more than 1.2 million hryvnias during the major renovation of Hydropark in Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, suspicion of embezzlement of other people's property and official forgery was reported to the deputy head of the KO Kyivzelenbud department, the director of a private company, and the estimator of KO Kyivzelenbud (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 191 and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

It was established that in 2024, Kyivzelenbud signed an agreement with a private company for the major renovation of the capital's Hydropark.

At the same time, it was established that the suspects, acting in collusion, drew up an estimate for repair work, in which they included inflated prices for building materials. As a result, the cost of the work performed increased by more than 1.2 million hryvnias.

It is noted that the sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of five to eight years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Recall

Officials of "Kyivzelenbud" are suspected of embezzling almost 5 million hryvnias allocated for the elimination of ragweed. They entered false data into the acts of completed works, overstating the volumes of processed areas.