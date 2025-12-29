In Kyiv, a military serviceman was involved in a road accident that killed a mother of two children; an investigation has been launched - SBI

A road accident involving a serviceman occurred in Kyiv, in which a mother of two young children died. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched an investigation, the bureau reported on Monday, writes UNN.

SBI employees have launched an investigation into a road accident involving a serviceman, in which a young woman died - reported the SBI.

Details

According to the investigation, on the afternoon of December 27, 2025, a mother with two young daughters and their aunt were on their way to visit relatives for the holidays. "At the intersection of Akademika Zabolotnoho and Ivana Sirka streets in Kyiv, the car in which the family was traveling stopped at a red traffic light. At that moment, an SUV driven by a serviceman, who grossly violated traffic rules, crashed into it at high speed," the SBI reported.

"Due to the collision, the woman who was in the passenger seat died on the spot from her injuries. Her two young daughters were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. According to doctors, their lives are not in danger," the bureau stated.

"A criminal proceeding has been opened regarding the accident under Part 1 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the rules for driving or operating a combat, special, or transport vehicle, which caused serious bodily harm or death," the bureau reported.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to five years.

"The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing," the report says.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region.

