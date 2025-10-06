In Rivne region, a law enforcement officer who caused a fatal drunk driving accident will be tried – SBI

In Rivne region, a law enforcement officer will face trial for causing a fatal accident while intoxicated. As a result of the accident, a woman died and her daughter sustained serious injuries. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

Details

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the support of the internal security of the State Border Guard Service, have completed the pre-trial investigation into the incident that occurred in May of this year in the Rivne region. The indictment has already been sent to court.

The tragedy occurred on May 15, 2025, around 7:15 PM near the village of Drozdyn. The law enforcement officer, driving his own car while heavily intoxicated – 1.9 per mille – lost control, drove onto the roadside, after which the car overturned.

In the car, in addition to the driver, there were a mother and daughter whom he had agreed to give a ride to.

The 51-year-old woman died immediately at the scene, and the 15-year-old girl was hospitalized with numerous injuries, including a concussion, a fractured jaw, facial wounds, etc. Such injuries are classified as moderate bodily harm – reported by the SBI.

After the accident, the driver was detained and notified of suspicion. The court chose a preventive measure – detention without the right to bail. According to the SBI, the man admitted his guilt and expressed remorse.

He is accused under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of traffic rules while intoxicated, which led to the death of one person and moderate injuries to another victim.

If found guilty, the law enforcement officer faces up to 10 years in prison.

