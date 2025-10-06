In Rivne region, a law enforcement officer who caused a fatal drunk driving accident will be tried – SBI

$41.230.05
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 992 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 9436 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 14016 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 17986 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 40910 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 26193 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 34052 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 62877 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75445 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90494 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM • 25948 views
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - ReutersOctober 6, 06:22 AM • 6114 views
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential electionOctober 6, 06:25 AM • 9084 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv regionOctober 6, 06:37 AM • 18903 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 19560 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 5898 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 19633 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 40921 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 170254 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 98990 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Okhrimenko
Ukraine
Netherlands
United States
Lithuania
Odesa
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 57679 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 54598 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 130306 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 62871 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 64474 views
Bild
YouTube
TikTok
Nord Stream
R-360 Neptune

In Rivne region, a law enforcement officer who caused a fatal drunk driving accident will be tried – SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

In Rivne region, a law enforcement officer will be tried for causing a drunk driving accident in May 2025, which resulted in the death of a woman and moderate injuries to her 15-year-old daughter. The indictment has already been sent to court, and the man faces up to 10 years in prison.

In Rivne region, a law enforcement officer who caused a fatal drunk driving accident will be tried – SBI

In Rivne region, a law enforcement officer will face trial for causing a fatal accident while intoxicated. As a result of the accident, a woman died and her daughter sustained serious injuries. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

Details

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the support of the internal security of the State Border Guard Service, have completed the pre-trial investigation into the incident that occurred in May of this year in the Rivne region. The indictment has already been sent to court.

Road accident in Kirovohrad region: two people died, their bodies were extricated from the mangled car05.10.25, 11:54 • 4146 views

The tragedy occurred on May 15, 2025, around 7:15 PM near the village of Drozdyn. The law enforcement officer, driving his own car while heavily intoxicated – 1.9 per mille – lost control, drove onto the roadside, after which the car overturned.

In the car, in addition to the driver, there were a mother and daughter whom he had agreed to give a ride to. 

The 51-year-old woman died immediately at the scene, and the 15-year-old girl was hospitalized with numerous injuries, including a concussion, a fractured jaw, facial wounds, etc. Such injuries are classified as moderate bodily harm 

– reported by the SBI.

After the accident, the driver was detained and notified of suspicion. The court chose a preventive measure – detention without the right to bail. According to the SBI, the man admitted his guilt and expressed remorse.

He is accused under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of traffic rules while intoxicated, which led to the death of one person and moderate injuries to another victim.

If found guilty, the law enforcement officer faces up to 10 years in prison.

One person died, three, including a child, were injured: a fatal accident occurred in Kyiv region03.10.25, 19:27 • 3487 views

Stepan Haftko

