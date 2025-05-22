A Shooting Occurred Near CIA Headquarters: What Is Known
Kyiv • UNN
According to media reports, security guards shot a person near the CIA headquarters in Virginia on Thursday morning. The main gate is closed, employees are looking for alternative routes.
On Thursday morning, guards shot a person near the CIA headquarters in Virginia, USA. This was reported by NBC News, a person familiar with the situation, reports UNN.
Details
The shots rang out early in the morning, which led to what the CIA called a "security incident".
According to media reports, the shooting did not result in a fatality. A source in federal law enforcement said the suspect is a woman, but no other details are being released.
The main gate is currently closed, and employees have been advised to seek alternative routes, a CIA spokesman said.
Let's add
A CIA spokesman officially confirmed to Reuters the fact of a "security breach incident," but did not say anything about the shooting. The agency noted that one person was detained, but did not provide any other details.
Shooting at a military base in the United States: there are victims23.02.2025, 08:01 • 31746 views