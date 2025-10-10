New York Attorney General Letitia James accused of bank fraud – Bloomberg

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been officially charged with bank fraud – a decision made by a grand jury in Virginia. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

James is the second political opponent of President Donald Trump to face criminal charges in the past two weeks.

As stated in the indictment, James is charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to financial institutions. The basis for the accusation was the claims of Trump administration officials about her possible involvement in mortgage fraud.

These accusations are baseless, and the president's own public statements clearly show that his sole purpose is political revenge at any cost. He is forcing federal law enforcement to do his bidding, and all because I was doing my job as Attorney General of New York State. – James stated

James, who won a civil case against Donald Trump two years ago, completely denies her involvement in any financial fraud. Her lawyer, Abbe Lowell, emphasized that the defense will "challenge these charges by all legal means."

The Justice Department investigation began after a statement by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Poelt, who claimed that James may have provided false information about her residence in her loan application to obtain a mortgage on more favorable terms.

It should be recalled that last month Donald Trump publicly called for a criminal case to be opened against James, addressing Attorney General Pam Bondi via the social network Truth Social. At the time, he wrote: "We can no longer delay, this is killing our reputation and trust. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED NOW!!!"

