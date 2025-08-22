Trump's $500 million fraud fine overturned

The New York Court of Appeals overturned the decision to collect approximately half a billion dollars from US President Donald Trump in a civil fraud case brought by the state's attorney general. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

It is noted that the decision, made on Thursday, which was not unanimous, leaves Trump liable for fraud.

The judges upheld his liability and overturned the penalty so that the case could be sent for further appellate review - the publication writes.

It is also indicated that New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to appeal this decision.

The prevailing opinion of the judges stated: "While the injunction issued by the court is well designed to deter the business culture of the defendants, the judgment for restitution, which obliges the defendants to pay almost half a billion dollars to the state of New York, is an excessive fine that violates the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution."

The appellate court's decision is another instance where lawsuits against Trump have been either reduced or completely dismissed.

Ahead of 2025, the colossal debt of US President-elect Donald Trump and co-defendants in his New York civil fraud case reached a new mark. Due to interest, the amount exceeded $500 million.

