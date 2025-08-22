$41.380.02
August 21, 02:24 PM • 16970 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
August 21, 12:55 PM • 19574 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
August 21, 12:13 PM • 25522 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 15879 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
August 21, 10:22 AM • 28350 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 68700 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 76947 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 79751 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 101784 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM • 230717 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Trump's $500 million fraud fine overturned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

The New York Court of Appeals overturned the decision to collect approximately half a billion dollars from Donald Trump in a fraud case. The judges confirmed Trump's responsibility but overturned the punishment, as it violates the Eighth Amendment.

Trump's $500 million fraud fine overturned

The New York Court of Appeals overturned the decision to collect approximately half a billion dollars from US President Donald Trump in a civil fraud case brought by the state's attorney general. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decision, made on Thursday, which was not unanimous, leaves Trump liable for fraud.

The judges upheld his liability and overturned the penalty so that the case could be sent for further appellate review

- the publication writes.

It is also indicated that New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to appeal this decision.

The prevailing opinion of the judges stated: "While the injunction issued by the court is well designed to deter the business culture of the defendants, the judgment for restitution, which obliges the defendants to pay almost half a billion dollars to the state of New York, is an excessive fine that violates the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution."

The appellate court's decision is another instance where lawsuits against Trump have been either reduced or completely dismissed.

Recall

Ahead of 2025, the colossal debt of US President-elect Donald Trump and co-defendants in his New York civil fraud case reached a new mark. Due to interest, the amount exceeded $500 million.

Court rejects Trump's request to unseal grand jury transcripts in Epstein case - Axios24.07.25, 02:15 • 6723 views

