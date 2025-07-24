Court rejects Trump's request to unseal grand jury transcripts in Epstein case - Axios

A judge in Florida rejected US President Donald Trump's request to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the trial of convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein. This was reported by Axios, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Trump administration has faced increasing accusations that the Department of Justice has not been transparent about its investigations into Epstein.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a press conference that "let the president answer for himself whether he will appeal."

Context

Recently, the administration of US President Donald Trump appealed to the court with a request to allow the unsealing of grand jury testimony in the case of convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein. This statement came amid dissatisfaction from some of Trump's supporters, caused by a recent Department of Justice report stating that there is no evidence to support long-standing conspiracy theories related to the case.

The other day, Donald Trump sued media mogul Rupert Murdoch and two Wall Street Journal journalists. The head of the White House accuses them of defamation over a publication claiming that he allegedly sent Jeffrey Epstein - a convicted sex offender - a letter with an obscene drawing.

Recall

The US Department of Justice and the FBI concluded that Jeffrey Epstein did not blackmail influential people and did not keep a "client list."

