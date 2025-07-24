Court rejects Trump's request to unseal grand jury transcripts in Epstein case - Axios

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:24 PM • 4858 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:09 PM • 14301 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
08:05 PM • 11961 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
07:49 PM • 12190 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 45474 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 84228 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 56796 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 85824 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 176356 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150173 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.2m/s
70%
747mm
Popular news
Defence Intelligence: Russia plans to use protests in Ukraine to undermine state stabilityJuly 23, 02:33 PM • 6966 views
We are ready for law enforcement: Klymenko on security measures during protestsJuly 23, 03:45 PM • 11206 views
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in IstanbulJuly 23, 05:15 PM • 26370 views
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in IstanbulJuly 23, 05:47 PM • 16019 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has again received documents regarding the appointment of Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the BEB06:29 PM • 14914 views
Publications
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 84228 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 176356 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 233419 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 264468 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 274297 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Hakan Fidan
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Turkey
Istanbul
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 139617 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 261153 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 347846 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 354314 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 344391 views
Actual
MIM-23 Hawk
M2 Bradley
Forbes
Dassault Mirage 2000
Mikoyan MiG-29

Court rejects Trump's request to unseal grand jury transcripts in Epstein case - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

A Florida judge rejected US President Donald Trump's request to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the trial of convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein. The Trump administration has faced accusations of a lack of transparency from the Department of Justice regarding the Epstein investigations.

Court rejects Trump's request to unseal grand jury transcripts in Epstein case - Axios

A judge in Florida rejected US President Donald Trump's request to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the trial of convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein. This was reported by Axios, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Trump administration has faced increasing accusations that the Department of Justice has not been transparent about its investigations into Epstein.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a press conference that "let the president answer for himself whether he will appeal."

Musk urges Trump to release Epstein files13.07.25, 14:20 • 11351 view

Context

Recently, the administration of US President Donald Trump appealed to the court with a request to allow the unsealing of grand jury testimony in the case of convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein. This statement came amid dissatisfaction from some of Trump's supporters, caused by a recent Department of Justice report stating that there is no evidence to support long-standing conspiracy theories related to the case.

The other day, Donald Trump sued media mogul Rupert Murdoch and two Wall Street Journal journalists. The head of the White House accuses them of defamation over a publication claiming that he allegedly sent Jeffrey Epstein - a convicted sex offender - a letter with an obscene drawing.

Recall

The US Department of Justice and the FBI concluded that Jeffrey Epstein did not blackmail influential people and did not keep a "client list."

US House Speaker Mike Johnson demands "transparency" in Epstein case16.07.25, 11:10 • 3025 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
White House
Donald Trump
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9