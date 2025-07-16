US House Speaker Mike Johnson demands "transparency" in Epstein case

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 7166 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 21882 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
03:38 AM • 38265 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 114230 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 178203 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 201805 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 104855 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 126845 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 75958 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 118114 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.3m/s
46%
745mm
Popular news
US Senator Graham warns Putin against making a mistake, citing the Iranian precedentJuly 15, 11:49 PM • 109593 views
Trump administration ordered to stop deployment of 2,000 National Guardsmen after protestsJuly 16, 01:28 AM • 7274 views
Chief Rabbi of Ukraine presented Kellogg with a gift for TrumpJuly 16, 01:41 AM • 52702 views
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: details06:00 AM • 20156 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 16394 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 114204 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 72137 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 75942 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 178178 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 201787 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mike Johnson
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Vinnytsia
Mykolaiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 16760 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 40261 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 59110 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 89059 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 92841 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
The New York Times

US House Speaker Mike Johnson demands "transparency" in Epstein case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, called on the Department of Justice to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. This comes amid criticism from Trump supporters regarding the lack of transparency in the handling of the case.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson demands "transparency" in Epstein case

The dispute over the Epstein case materials continues to divide Trump's supporters. Now, criticism is also coming from one of the most influential Republicans.

UNN reports with reference to The Guardian and Le Monde.

Details

US House Speaker Mike Johnson called on the Department of Justice to release documents related to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

We need to lay everything on the table and let the people decide

- this is how Mike Johnson explained his position to conservative podcaster Benny Johnson.

A week ago, the Department of Justice published a memorandum stating that no new developments were expected in the Epstein case.

Reference

During his election campaign, Donald Trump spread claims that high-ranking politicians and businessmen abused minors, "like Jeffrey Epstein's clients." Trump promised to reveal everything later, once he became president.

Diddy denied bail after jury verdict03.07.25, 08:28 • 2078 views

It is currently known that the Department of Justice will not release any new documents in the Epstein case. This was recently confirmed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, adding that there are "simply no new details" in the case. Everything was allegedly thoroughly investigated, and the results were made public.

The Department of Justice announced last week that Epstein's death was a suicide. Despite conspiracy theories, there was no list of his clients that was supposed to be released

However, conservative allies of the US president have since criticized Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for what they consider "non-transparent handling of the case."

This is a very delicate topic. .. I agree with the opinion that we need to put this out there for everyone

- Mike Johnson said in an interview.

Referring to Bondi's comment to Fox News this year that Epstein's client list "is now on my desk for review," Johnson said, "She needs to come out and explain it to everyone."

Recall

UNN reported that the US Department of Justice and the FBI concluded that Jeffrey Epstein did not blackmail influential people and did not keep a "client list."

Elon Musk called on Donald Trump to release the materials of the Jeffrey Epstein case, as he promised.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Pam Bondi
Mike Johnson
United States Department of Justice
The Guardian
Fox News
White House
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9