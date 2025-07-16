US House Speaker Mike Johnson demands "transparency" in Epstein case
Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, called on the Department of Justice to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. This comes amid criticism from Trump supporters regarding the lack of transparency in the handling of the case.
The dispute over the Epstein case materials continues to divide Trump's supporters. Now, criticism is also coming from one of the most influential Republicans.
US House Speaker Mike Johnson called on the Department of Justice to release documents related to financier Jeffrey Epstein.
We need to lay everything on the table and let the people decide
A week ago, the Department of Justice published a memorandum stating that no new developments were expected in the Epstein case.
During his election campaign, Donald Trump spread claims that high-ranking politicians and businessmen abused minors, "like Jeffrey Epstein's clients." Trump promised to reveal everything later, once he became president.
It is currently known that the Department of Justice will not release any new documents in the Epstein case. This was recently confirmed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, adding that there are "simply no new details" in the case. Everything was allegedly thoroughly investigated, and the results were made public.
The Department of Justice announced last week that Epstein's death was a suicide. Despite conspiracy theories, there was no list of his clients that was supposed to be released
However, conservative allies of the US president have since criticized Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for what they consider "non-transparent handling of the case."
This is a very delicate topic. .. I agree with the opinion that we need to put this out there for everyone
Referring to Bondi's comment to Fox News this year that Epstein's client list "is now on my desk for review," Johnson said, "She needs to come out and explain it to everyone."
UNN reported that the US Department of Justice and the FBI concluded that Jeffrey Epstein did not blackmail influential people and did not keep a "client list."
Elon Musk called on Donald Trump to release the materials of the Jeffrey Epstein case, as he promised.