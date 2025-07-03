Diddy denied bail after jury verdict

A judge denied bail to Sean "Diddy" Combs after a jury found the hip-hop mogul guilty of transporting for prostitution, but acquitted him of the most serious charges: racketeering and sex trafficking, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

The artist's lawyers argued that he posed no flight risk, pointing out that his plane was leased in Hawaii.

But Judge Arun Subramanian cited Combs' history of violence, ruling that the rapper should remain behind bars until sentencing, facing up to 20 years in prison.

During a nearly two-month federal trial in New York, prosecutors accused Combs of using his celebrity status and business empire to run a criminal enterprise for sex trafficking women.

A panel of 12 jurors deliberated for 13 hours before acquitting Combs on three of the five most serious charges.

He will continue to be held in the same federal prison in Brooklyn where he has been since last September.

Sentencing was tentatively scheduled for October 3.

