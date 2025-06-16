Scientists have discovered semi-heavy water ice around a young star similar to the Sun for the first time

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 17467 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 49575 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 54334 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 67604 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 144589 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 73871 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 74137 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 59319 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 56118 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76571 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1.7m/s
47%
748mm
Popular news
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leadersJune 16, 08:36 AM • 48883 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 89979 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 131803 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 111220 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 17979 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 111890 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 132561 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 173033 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 244530 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 301622 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created 05:56 PM • 590 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 18207 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 90552 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 83853 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78008 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Scientists have discovered semi-heavy water ice around a young star similar to the Sun for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

Scientists have discovered semi-heavy water ice near a young star similar to the Sun for the first time. This confirms that some of the water in the Solar System may have formed before the Sun was born.

Scientists have discovered semi-heavy water ice around a young star similar to the Sun for the first time

With the help of the James Webb Space Telescope, an international team of astronomers has for the first time discovered semi-heavy water ice around a young star similar to our Sun. This discovery confirms that some of the water in the Solar System may have formed before the Sun was born - in the deep cold clouds of interstellar space. UNN writes about this with reference to PHYS.

Semi-heavy water ice has been discovered for the first time around a young star similar to our Sun. This discovery was made by a team of international researchers led by astronomers from Leiden University (Netherlands) and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Virginia (USA). The finding confirms the hypothesis that some of the water that exists today in our Solar System may have originated before the Sun itself - in extremely cold interstellar environments.

The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. Astronomers studied the composition of water by the deuteration coefficient - the ratio of ordinary water (H₂O) to water with one deuterium (heavy hydrogen) atom instead of one of the ordinary hydrogen atoms. This molecule has the formula HDO and is called semi-heavy water. Its detection indicates that water molecules were formed in extremely cold conditions, such as in dark interstellar clouds of dust and gas.

On Earth, as in some comets and satellites, one of several thousand water molecules is HDO. This is approximately ten times more than the composition of the Sun suggests, which has long led astronomers to assume an ancient, deformative origin for some of this water. However, to confirm this hypothesis, scientists needed to directly record this type of water ice in regions where stars are just forming.

And now it has been done. Astronomers have recorded a high content of HDO in the protostellar envelope - a cloud of gas and dust surrounding a star in its infancy. This was made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope, which allowed scientists to observe HDO in the solid phase for the first time, and not only in the form of gas, where the isotopic ratio is often distorted by chemical reactions.

Now, thanks to Webb's unprecedented sensitivity, we are seeing a wonderful clear signature of semi-heavy water ice directed towards the protostar.

- says Katie Slavitsinska, a doctoral student at Leiden University and lead author of the study.

We are talking about the star L1527 IRS, which is located in the constellation Taurus approximately 460 light-years from Earth. According to John Tobin of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Virginia, L1527 IRS "is in many ways similar to what we think our Sun was like when it began to form."

Interestingly, the coefficient of deuteration of water ice in this system coincides with the indicators for some comets and protoplanetary disks of other young stars. This indicates a common, stable origin of water in different parts of the universe.

This discovery adds to the growing body of evidence that most of the water ice makes its journey virtually unchanged from the earliest to the latest stages of star formation.

- explains Ewin van Dieshek, professor of astronomy at Leiden.

However, the coefficient of deuteration of water ice in L1527 IRS was slightly higher than the indicators for some comets and water on Earth. There may be various reasons for this - for example, some of the water on comets or in the oceans may have undergone changes in chemical composition after formation, or the initial dark cloud from which our Sun originated was different in composition than in the case of L1527.

To understand these differences, the team plans to expand the study. In particular, Slavitsinska and Tom Megeath from the University of Toledo (USA) are leading several programs involving the Webb telescope, which plan to study up to 30 protostars and dark clouds. Meanwhile, John Tobin continues observations with the Atacama Millimeter/Submillimeter Array, focusing on the search for HDO in gaseous form.

Scientists have shown stunning video of the aurora borealis on Jupiter13.05.25, 17:55 • 3639 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
James Webb Space Telescope
Virginia
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9