Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 35240 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 55798 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 37698 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 62545 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 35353 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 69947 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 100972 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 58342 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 208039 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Shooting near a mosque in Örebro, Sweden: two people injured, police conducting large-scale operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2964 views

A shooting occurred near a mosque in Örebro, Sweden, injuring two people. Police are conducting a large-scale operation and investigating attempted murder.

Shooting near a mosque in Örebro, Sweden: two people injured, police conducting large-scale operation

In the Swedish city of Örebro, a shooting occurred near a mosque, as a result of which two people were injured. The incident happened during Friday prayers, and currently, the police are conducting a large-scale operation to find the perpetrator and investigate the attempted murder. The public is advised to avoid the area of the incident. This was reported by SVT News, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, a call about a violent incident was received at 1:45 PM. Witnesses report that the shooting occurred right as people were leaving the mosque in Boglundsängen.

"At first I thought it was rockets, but no — they were gunshots," one witness told SVT News.

Another clarified that the perpetrator approached a man who was just leaving the mosque and fired four or five shots.

Police are currently actively searching for the suspect, interviewing witnesses, and conducting investigative actions using internal intelligence. Several rescue units and seven ambulances are working at the scene. The municipality has activated the POSOM crisis group, and Partnerskap Örebro is providing support to local residents in the Vivalla area.

According to law enforcement, the condition of the injured is currently being clarified. The investigation is ongoing, and the public is advised to observe roadblocks and stay away from the dangerous zone.

Several sheriff's deputies wounded in shooting on Virginia-North Carolina border14.08.25, 14:13 • 3054 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Virginia