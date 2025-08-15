Shooting near a mosque in Örebro, Sweden: two people injured, police conducting large-scale operation

In the Swedish city of Örebro, a shooting occurred near a mosque, as a result of which two people were injured. The incident happened during Friday prayers, and currently, the police are conducting a large-scale operation to find the perpetrator and investigate the attempted murder. The public is advised to avoid the area of the incident. This was reported by SVT News, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, a call about a violent incident was received at 1:45 PM. Witnesses report that the shooting occurred right as people were leaving the mosque in Boglundsängen.

"At first I thought it was rockets, but no — they were gunshots," one witness told SVT News.

Another clarified that the perpetrator approached a man who was just leaving the mosque and fired four or five shots.

Police are currently actively searching for the suspect, interviewing witnesses, and conducting investigative actions using internal intelligence. Several rescue units and seven ambulances are working at the scene. The municipality has activated the POSOM crisis group, and Partnerskap Örebro is providing support to local residents in the Vivalla area.

According to law enforcement, the condition of the injured is currently being clarified. The investigation is ongoing, and the public is advised to observe roadblocks and stay away from the dangerous zone.

