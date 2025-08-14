Several sheriff's deputies wounded in shooting on Virginia-North Carolina border

During the execution of arrest warrants in rural Pittsylvania County, Virginia, the suspect opened fire. Several sheriff's deputies were wounded. The suspect subsequently surrendered himself, is in custody, and awaits charges, writes UNN with reference to FoxNews.

My thoughts and prayers are with the deputies who were injured in Pittsylvania County, as well as with their families. We are closely monitoring the situation and keeping everyone affected in our hearts during this difficult time. - McGuire wrote in a post on X.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor reported that officers came under fire when they approached the house and called for backup.

Two sheriff's deputies sustained shrapnel wounds, and another was taken to the emergency room "out of an abundance of caution" before being released. - Taylor noted.

A confrontation ensued, resulting in the suspect eventually surrendering and exiting the house on his own.

"James Andrew Lenard has been taken into custody and is awaiting charges," the publication reports.

Shooting near a store in Texas: three dead reported