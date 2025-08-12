$41.390.07
August 11, 04:37 PM
August 11, 12:35 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
August 11, 05:15 AM • 106943 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 74177 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Shooting near a store in Texas: three dead reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

In Austin, Texas, three people died as a result of a shooting near a Target store. Police detained a 32-year-old suspect after a chase and the theft of two cars.

Shooting near a store in Texas: three dead reported

Three people died as a result of a shooting near a Target store in Austin, Texas, on Monday. Police detained a 32-year-old suspect after a chase and his theft of two cars. This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

According to the police, a call about shots fired on Research Boulevard in Austin was received at 2:15 PM local time. Law enforcement officers found three injured people at the scene, who later died. Among the deceased is the owner of a car stolen by the suspect from the Target parking lot.

The suspect, identified as a 32-year-old man, stole a car from the Target parking lot and fled the scene. After leaving the area, he crashed the stolen car and stole another car from a car dealership

- the police report. 

Eventually, the man was found in the southern part of the city, where he abandoned the vehicle. Police detained the alleged perpetrator using a taser. He is currently in custody. 

Recall

In July, the state of Texas was hit by massive floods that claimed the lives of at least 129 people, including 36 children. 

Explosion at a metallurgical plant in Pennsylvania: dead and injured

Veronika Marchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Austin, Texas
United States