Shooting near a store in Texas: three dead reported
Kyiv • UNN
In Austin, Texas, three people died as a result of a shooting near a Target store. Police detained a 32-year-old suspect after a chase and the theft of two cars.
Three people died as a result of a shooting near a Target store in Austin, Texas, on Monday. Police detained a 32-year-old suspect after a chase and his theft of two cars. This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.
Details
According to the police, a call about shots fired on Research Boulevard in Austin was received at 2:15 PM local time. Law enforcement officers found three injured people at the scene, who later died. Among the deceased is the owner of a car stolen by the suspect from the Target parking lot.
The suspect, identified as a 32-year-old man, stole a car from the Target parking lot and fled the scene. After leaving the area, he crashed the stolen car and stole another car from a car dealership
Eventually, the man was found in the southern part of the city, where he abandoned the vehicle. Police detained the alleged perpetrator using a taser. He is currently in custody.
Recall
In July, the state of Texas was hit by massive floods that claimed the lives of at least 129 people, including 36 children.
Explosion at a metallurgical plant in Pennsylvania: dead and injured12.08.25, 03:39 • 1338 views