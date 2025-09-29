Trump unexpectedly decided to attend an urgent meeting of generals in Virginia - WP

US President Donald Trump decided to visit the global gathering of the country's leading generals at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, which led to additional security measures and overshadowed the planned address of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

The meeting will take place in Virginia, where Trump plans to deliver an encouraging speech, highlighting the military's successes and the positive atmosphere among the armed forces leaders.

"It's really just a very nice meeting that talks about how well we're doing militarily... We're talking about what we're doing, what they're doing, and how we're doing it." - he stated.

Trump's decision to unexpectedly appear at the event, planned by the Secretary of Defense, led to a change in security protocol and additional difficulties for generals and admirals, some of whom traveled thousands of miles to attend the event.

A planning document sent on Saturday and reviewed by The Post confirms the president's presence at the Tuesday gathering and notes that his visit "will significantly alter security postures" during a speech at the Marine Corps University.

Recall

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered hundreds of generals and admirals to gather next week without warning or explanation at a Marine Corps base in Virginia.

This unusual directive caused concern and confusion among the senior military command.