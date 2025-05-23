In the Voronezh region, a man opened fire near the train station: there is one wounded

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 46528 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 47681 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 47149 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 62498 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 57639 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 49626 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 49628 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46367 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 161667 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67148 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
44%
747mm
Popular news

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 108296 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

May 23, 10:16 AM • 31289 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

May 23, 12:05 PM • 101011 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 19254 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 16304 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 46528 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 161667 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 257267 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 337327 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 325338 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

06:15 PM • 2238 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

05:58 PM • 2978 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 16321 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 19271 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 108312 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

In the Voronezh region, a man opened fire near the train station: there is one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

In the city of Rossosh, a man in black opened fire with a pistol and wounded a person in the chest. The attacker has been identified as the previously convicted 38-year-old Vladimir Tokarev, and he is wanted.

In the Voronezh region, a man opened fire near the train station: there is one wounded

In the Voronezh region, a man opened fire on people near the train station. This is reported by Russian "media" and Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the city of Rossosh, Voronezh region. It is noted that an unknown man in black clothes opened fire from a pistol and then fled.

A corresponding video has appeared online. As a result, one person was wounded in the chest, and is in intensive care.

Later, the identity of the attacker was established. He turned out to be a previously convicted 38-year-old Vladimir Tokarev. He has been put on the wanted list.

Let us remind you

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a woman fired a shot towards a residential building. The police are establishing her identity and all the circumstances of this incident. 

Also, UNN reported that a shooting occurred near the CIA headquarters in Virginia. It is reported that the shot was fired by guards.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Virginia
Kyiv
Brent
$64.94
Bitcoin
$108,789.70
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,361.44
Ethereum
$2,577.88