In the Voronezh region, a man opened fire near the train station: there is one wounded

In the Voronezh region, a man opened fire on people near the train station. This is reported by Russian "media" and Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the city of Rossosh, Voronezh region. It is noted that an unknown man in black clothes opened fire from a pistol and then fled.

A corresponding video has appeared online. As a result, one person was wounded in the chest, and is in intensive care.

Later, the identity of the attacker was established. He turned out to be a previously convicted 38-year-old Vladimir Tokarev. He has been put on the wanted list.

Let us remind you

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a woman fired a shot towards a residential building. The police are establishing her identity and all the circumstances of this incident.

Also, UNN reported that a shooting occurred near the CIA headquarters in Virginia. It is reported that the shot was fired by guards.