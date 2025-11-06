ukenru
02:11 PM • 27009 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 37979 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 25831 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 26056 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
November 6, 08:00 AM • 51796 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 35047 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 38052 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 50137 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 39063 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32821 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old awarded $10 million in damages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

A jury awarded a Virginia elementary school teacher $10 million in damages after she was shot by her 6-year-old student in 2023. She claimed an assistant principal ignored warnings about a gun at school.

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old awarded $10 million in damages

On Thursday, a jury awarded a Virginia school teacher, who was shot by her 6-year-old student in 2023, $10 million in damages, concluding a negligence lawsuit she filed against the school administrator. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Abigail Zwerner claimed that the assistant principal of the Newport News elementary school where she previously taught ignored multiple reports that a firearm was on school grounds and likely in the possession of the boy who shot her in January 2023.

Police said the boy took a 9mm handgun from home and brought it to school in his backpack. The boy then pulled out the gun in his classroom and fired one bullet at Zwerner, hitting her in the hand and chest. Zwerner, who evacuated students from her classroom even after being shot, underwent five surgeries on her arm, and the bullet is still lodged in her chest.

Lawyers for Ebony Parker, the former assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School where the shooting occurred, argued during the trial that she could not have foreseen the shooting.

Zwerner's lawyers argued that Parker was informed by the boy's classmates that the 6-year-old boy had brought a weapon to school. However, she did not react quickly to this information.

Next month, Parker will face criminal court on charges of child abuse and neglect. Deja Taylor, the mother of the boy who committed the shooting, was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2023 on federal charges of possessing a firearm while using a controlled substance and making false statements when purchasing a firearm.

These lawsuits, along with those of several parents of school shooters in recent years, could set a precedent regarding the degree of responsibility borne by parents and school administrations when it comes to school shootings, which have plagued the United States in recent decades.

Addition

Four people died and at least 12 others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Leland, Mississippi.

On Sunday, October 5, a shooting occurred in the Australian city of Sydney, targeting passersby and cars. The perpetrator fired more than 50 bullets, injuring more than 20 people.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Reuters
Virginia
United States