The Trump administration is planning massive cuts at the CIA and other intelligence agencies - WP

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it
Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Drone attack: explosions are heard in Crimea and several regions of Russia

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

Assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a mortar, ammunition depot and infantry of the occupiers

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

The Trump administration is planning massive cuts at the CIA and other intelligence agencies - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

The Trump administration plans to cut the CIA's staff by about 1,200 employees. Thousands will also be cut from other parts of the U.S. intelligence community.

The Trump administration is planning massive cuts at the CIA and other intelligence agencies - WP
The administration of US President Donald Trump plans a significant reduction in the staff of the Central Intelligence Agency and other key intelligence structures. Approximately 1,200 employees may be laid off over several years. This is reported by The Washington Post with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

"The Trump administration plans significant staff cuts at the Central Intelligence Agency and other top US spy units, cutting the most sensitive government national security agencies," the publication writes.

According to sources, the administration recently informed lawmakers that it intends to cut the CIA's staff by approximately 1,200 employees over several years and cut thousands more from other parts of the US intelligence community, including the National Security Agency - a top-secret service that specializes in cryptology and global electronic espionage.

It is emphasized that the CIA does not publicly disclose the number of its employees, but it is believed to be around 22,000 people.

"It is currently unclear which units of the spy agency will be most affected. The cuts come as CIA Director John Ratcliffe has pledged to direct more of the agency's resources to China and the cartels that smuggle fentanyl and other synthetic drugs into the United States," the publication adds.

The publication's interlocutors note that several hundred people who have already decided to take early retirement are also subject to reduction.

"The reduction is separate from the efforts of the DOGE service, led by billionaire Elon Musk, to restructure the federal government. In late March, Musk met with Ratcliffe to discuss measures to improve government efficiency, but no DOGE team works at the agency's campus in Langley, Virginia," the publication notes.

In addition, at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) canceled diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. As a result, 19 employees of these structures filed a lawsuit in federal court, which temporarily prohibited their dismissal in March.

ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, appointed in February, said that her agency has been reduced by 25% to date. At the same time, the structure has approved more than 100 decisions on early retirement, and the functions of a number of centers are being reviewed, including counterintelligence, the fight against terrorism and the proliferation of weapons.

Let us remind you

On May 2, the administration of US President Donald Trump proposed to cut federal spending by $163 billion next year, cutting non-military spending, except for mandatory social security programs, by 1/5. At the same time, defense spending will increase significantly.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
John Ratcliffe
The Washington Post
Virginia
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
