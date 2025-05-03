The Trump administration is planning massive cuts at the CIA and other intelligence agencies - WP

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans a significant reduction in the staff of the Central Intelligence Agency and other key intelligence structures. Approximately 1,200 employees may be laid off over several years. This is reported by The Washington Post with reference to sources, reports UNN.

"The Trump administration plans significant staff cuts at the Central Intelligence Agency and other top US spy units, cutting the most sensitive government national security agencies," the publication writes.

According to sources, the administration recently informed lawmakers that it intends to cut the CIA's staff by approximately 1,200 employees over several years and cut thousands more from other parts of the US intelligence community, including the National Security Agency - a top-secret service that specializes in cryptology and global electronic espionage.

It is emphasized that the CIA does not publicly disclose the number of its employees, but it is believed to be around 22,000 people.

"It is currently unclear which units of the spy agency will be most affected. The cuts come as CIA Director John Ratcliffe has pledged to direct more of the agency's resources to China and the cartels that smuggle fentanyl and other synthetic drugs into the United States," the publication adds.

The publication's interlocutors note that several hundred people who have already decided to take early retirement are also subject to reduction.

"The reduction is separate from the efforts of the DOGE service, led by billionaire Elon Musk, to restructure the federal government. In late March, Musk met with Ratcliffe to discuss measures to improve government efficiency, but no DOGE team works at the agency's campus in Langley, Virginia," the publication notes.

In addition, at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) canceled diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. As a result, 19 employees of these structures filed a lawsuit in federal court, which temporarily prohibited their dismissal in March.

ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, appointed in February, said that her agency has been reduced by 25% to date. At the same time, the structure has approved more than 100 decisions on early retirement, and the functions of a number of centers are being reviewed, including counterintelligence, the fight against terrorism and the proliferation of weapons.

On May 2, the administration of US President Donald Trump proposed to cut federal spending by $163 billion next year, cutting non-military spending, except for mandatory social security programs, by 1/5. At the same time, defense spending will increase significantly.