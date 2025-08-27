In the USA, 2 children died and 17 more were injured during a shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota

A shooting occurred in the United States at a church near a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As a result of this incident, two children died, and 17 people sustained injuries of varying severity, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Police report that at least two children, aged 8 and 10, died as a result of the shooting. The assailant shot at a school Mass at the Catholic school, which was held to mark the first week of classes. According to the investigation, the attacker approached the church building and opened fire through the windows at people sitting on the pews.

The shooter himself was shot dead by law enforcement. It is known that he was just over 20 years old and had a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol. However, the assailant did not manage to use most of the weapons.

The assailant had no criminal record, and the police are trying to establish the motives for the crime. The shooting is considered an "intentional act of violence."

In addition to the two fatalities, 17 people were injured, 14 of whom are children aged 6 to 14. Two of the injured are in critical condition, and four required urgent operations.

"This was an intentional act of violence against innocent children and other worshippers," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Addition

Several sheriff's deputies were injured while executing arrest warrants in Virginia. The suspect surrendered and is in custody, awaiting charges.

Shooting near a mosque in Örebro, Sweden: two people injured, police conducting a large-scale operation