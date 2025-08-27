$41.400.03
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 12702 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
12:47 PM • 76012 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 53567 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 28408 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 49725 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 42276 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 43769 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 106676 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 110930 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
In the USA, 2 children died and 17 more were injured during a shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, a shooting occurred during a school Mass at a Catholic school. Two children, aged 8 and 10, died, and 17 people were injured, 14 of whom were children.

In the USA, 2 children died and 17 more were injured during a shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota

A shooting occurred in the United States at a church near a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As a result of this incident, two children died, and 17 people sustained injuries of varying severity, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Police report that at least two children, aged 8 and 10, died as a result of the shooting. The assailant shot at a school Mass at the Catholic school, which was held to mark the first week of classes. According to the investigation, the attacker approached the church building and opened fire through the windows at people sitting on the pews.

The shooter himself was shot dead by law enforcement. It is known that he was just over 20 years old and had a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol. However, the assailant did not manage to use most of the weapons.

The assailant had no criminal record, and the police are trying to establish the motives for the crime. The shooting is considered an "intentional act of violence."

In addition to the two fatalities, 17 people were injured, 14 of whom are children aged 6 to 14. Two of the injured are in critical condition, and four required urgent operations.

"This was an intentional act of violence against innocent children and other worshippers," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Addition

Several sheriff's deputies were injured while executing arrest warrants in Virginia. The suspect surrendered and is in custody, awaiting charges.

Shooting near a mosque in Örebro, Sweden: two people injured, police conducting a large-scale operation

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Minnesota
Virginia
United States