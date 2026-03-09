Explosion near synagogue in Liège, Belgium

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
06:12 AM • 11819 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 33609 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 56169 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 88104 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 52132 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 45282 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 33599 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40826 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 82177 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 45430 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.2m/s
40%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran confirms military aid to Russia in war against US and IsraelMarch 9, 02:04 AM • 14303 views
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiativeMarch 9, 03:17 AM • 25644 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhoto05:15 AM • 18362 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 10529 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 10011 views
Publications
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 10011 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 88096 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 93125 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 97567 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 127437 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 7392 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 10531 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 29382 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 36346 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 38184 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system

Explosion near synagogue in Liège, Belgium

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1796 views

An explosion occurred near a synagogue in Liège, damaging buildings. Police are investigating the incident as a criminal act, with anti-terrorist units working at the scene.

Explosion near synagogue in Liège, Belgium

On Monday, March 9, at approximately 4:00 AM local time, an explosion occurred near a synagogue on Leon Frederic Street in the Belgian city of Liège. No one was injured in the incident, but the building sustained significant material damage. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The blast wave shattered windows in the synagogue itself and also damaged the glazing in a house located across the street. Mayor Willy Demeyer, in an official statement, called the incident a deliberate "criminal act." Local police immediately cordoned off the area to conduct investigative actions.

Specialized units of the federal judicial police for combating terrorism arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the origin of the explosive device and the motives of the perpetrators. The street remains closed to traffic and pedestrians while forensic experts work.

Explosion near US Embassy in Oslo, no casualties08.03.26, 08:45 • 10034 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
Reuters
Belgium