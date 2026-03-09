Explosion near synagogue in Liège, Belgium

On Monday, March 9, at approximately 4:00 AM local time, an explosion occurred near a synagogue on Leon Frederic Street in the Belgian city of Liège. No one was injured in the incident, but the building sustained significant material damage. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The blast wave shattered windows in the synagogue itself and also damaged the glazing in a house located across the street. Mayor Willy Demeyer, in an official statement, called the incident a deliberate "criminal act." Local police immediately cordoned off the area to conduct investigative actions.

Specialized units of the federal judicial police for combating terrorism arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the origin of the explosive device and the motives of the perpetrators. The street remains closed to traffic and pedestrians while forensic experts work.

