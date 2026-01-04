Body fragments of another victim of the Russian attack found in Kharkiv

$42.170.00
01:19 PM • 5772 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon
11:20 AM • 23469 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
09:34 AM • 17705 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 34663 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 46434 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 53761 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 53712 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 49630 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 63608 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 85326 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Defense Forces neutralized 39 enemy UAVs during night air attacks on UkrainePhotoJanuary 4, 06:36 AM • 10409 views
Ministry of Justice reminded of the rules for drawing up vacation schedules: what employers should knowJanuary 4, 06:52 AM • 8642 views
Protests sweep US after Trump's military operation in Venezuela and Maduro's captureJanuary 4, 08:44 AM • 9514 views
In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered lossesVideo11:37 AM • 6726 views
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalization01:58 PM • 5268 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 86083 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 104806 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 115170 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 251711 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 187590 views
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Village
Donetsk Oblast
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhoto03:02 PM • 810 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 19398 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 67405 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 76947 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 74268 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
The Diplomat

Body fragments of another victim of the Russian attack found in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Head of the RMA Syniehubov reported the discovery of body fragments of a deceased person in Kharkiv. This increased the number of victims of Friday's explosions to 6, after the Russian forces' strike on January 2 on the central part of the city.

Body fragments of another victim of the Russian attack found in Kharkiv

Fragments of the body of another deceased person as a result of the Russian attack on January 2 were found in Kharkiv - the number of victims increased to six, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Sunday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Fragments of the body of another deceased person found in Kharkiv at the site of enemy strikes

- reported the head of the Regional Military Administration Syniehubov.

Addition

Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that another body fragment was found at the site of Friday's explosions. Thus, the number of victims from Friday's explosions then increased to five.

The number of victims of the attack on Kharkiv has risen to 5: another deceased person found under the rubble - Terekhov04.01.26, 14:06 • 2798 views

On January 2, Russian troops attacked the central part of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, a commercial and office building and part of the adjacent entrance of a 4-story apartment building were destroyed.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv