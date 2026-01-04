Body fragments of another victim of the Russian attack found in Kharkiv

Fragments of the body of another deceased person as a result of the Russian attack on January 2 were found in Kharkiv - the number of victims increased to six, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Sunday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that another body fragment was found at the site of Friday's explosions. Thus, the number of victims from Friday's explosions then increased to five.

On January 2, Russian troops attacked the central part of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, a commercial and office building and part of the adjacent entrance of a 4-story apartment building were destroyed.