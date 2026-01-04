Body fragments of another victim of the Russian attack found in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the RMA Syniehubov reported the discovery of body fragments of a deceased person in Kharkiv. This increased the number of victims of Friday's explosions to 6, after the Russian forces' strike on January 2 on the central part of the city.
Fragments of the body of another deceased person as a result of the Russian attack on January 2 were found in Kharkiv - the number of victims increased to six, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Sunday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Fragments of the body of another deceased person found in Kharkiv at the site of enemy strikes
Addition
Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that another body fragment was found at the site of Friday's explosions. Thus, the number of victims from Friday's explosions then increased to five.
On January 2, Russian troops attacked the central part of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, a commercial and office building and part of the adjacent entrance of a 4-story apartment building were destroyed.