11:20 AM • 2564 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
09:34 AM • 8090 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 29760 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 41598 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 50858 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 51946 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 48530 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 62020 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 83090 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 69283 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
The number of victims of the attack on Kharkiv has risen to 5: another deceased person found under the rubble - Terekhov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, the death toll has risen to five. Another body fragment was found at the search and rescue operation site.

During the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, another body fragment was found. This is already the fifth victim, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

Details

Another body fragment was found at the site of Friday's explosions. Thus, the number of dead from Friday's explosions increased to five

- Terekhov reported.

Addition

On January 2, the Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv.

On the evening of January 3, the mayor reported the discovery of the third victim of the shelling. The identification of the deceased is currently underway. During the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, rescuers found the remains of another person - this is already the fourth victim.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

