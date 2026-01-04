The number of victims of the attack on Kharkiv has risen to 5: another deceased person found under the rubble - Terekhov

During the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, another body fragment was found. This is already the fifth victim, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

Details

Another body fragment was found at the site of Friday's explosions. Thus, the number of dead from Friday's explosions increased to five - Terekhov reported.

Addition

On January 2, the Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv.

On the evening of January 3, the mayor reported the discovery of the third victim of the shelling. The identification of the deceased is currently underway. During the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, rescuers found the remains of another person - this is already the fourth victim.