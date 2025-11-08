Russians destroyed a gas station near Kharkiv with KABs: there are casualties

On the evening of November 7, Russians launched an airstrike on a gas station in the Kharkiv region. Five people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Syniehubov, National Police of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that around 9:00 PM, the enemy shelled, presumably with KAB-type aerial bombs, the territory of the Pisochyn community of the Kharkiv district.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, five people were injured: two women and three men.

Two women aged 56 and 39, and two men aged 35 and 31, sustained injuries of varying severity. Among the injured is a police officer who was on duty. - specified the National Police of Ukraine.

As a result of the hit, a gas station and several cars were damaged.

Investigative and operational groups, rescuers, and medics are working at the scene.

Recall

On the evening of November 7, the Russian army also attacked the Odesa region with attack drones. As a result of the attack, an energy infrastructure facility in the south of the region was damaged.

