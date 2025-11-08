Russians destroyed a gas station near Kharkiv with KABs: there are casualties

ukenru
November 7, 05:00 PM • 23150 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 7, 03:49 PM • 30198 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 36941 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 36897 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 35144 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 21375 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 50637 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 37058 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 39593 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 30377 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Self-mutilation after military medical commission: social media exploded with scandal over video of bloodied manNovember 7, 01:53 PM • 10074 views
After mass protests in Tanzania, dozens of people were accused of treason – a crime punishable by deathNovember 7, 04:29 PM • 3848 views
Kremlin denies rumors of Lavrov's "disfavor," but details raise questionsNovember 7, 04:37 PM • 8112 views
In Georgia, seven opposition parties announced consolidation for a "peaceful regime change"November 7, 04:39 PM • 17249 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 14887 views
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Musician
Bloggers
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Budapest
White House
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 14887 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 23153 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 22699 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 31365 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 41706 views
Russians destroyed a gas station near Kharkiv with KABs: there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2152 views

On the evening of November 7, Russians shelled a gas station in the Pisochyn community in Kharkiv Oblast, presumably with KAB aerial bombs. Five people were injured, including a police officer, and the gas station and cars were damaged.

Russians destroyed a gas station near Kharkiv with KABs: there are casualties

On the evening of November 7, Russians launched an airstrike on a gas station in the Kharkiv region. Five people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Syniehubov, National Police of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that around 9:00 PM, the enemy shelled, presumably with KAB-type aerial bombs, the territory of the Pisochyn community of the Kharkiv district.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, five people were injured: two women and three men.

Two women aged 56 and 39, and two men aged 35 and 31, sustained injuries of varying severity. Among the injured is a police officer who was on duty.

- specified the National Police of Ukraine.

As a result of the hit, a gas station and several cars were damaged.

Investigative and operational groups, rescuers, and medics are working at the scene.

Recall

On the evening of November 7, the Russian army also attacked the Odesa region with attack drones. As a result of the attack, an energy infrastructure facility in the south of the region was damaged.

Over 190,000 war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine: Prosecutor General's Office presented materials to UN commission05.11.25, 13:03 • 3203 views

Vita Zelenetska

