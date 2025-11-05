Over 190,000 war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine: Prosecutor General's Office presented materials to UN commission

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine presented to the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine of the UN materials regarding Russian war crimes - a total of more than 190,000 episodes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Deputy Prosecutor General Andriy Leshchenko met with representatives of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine of the UN, headed by Erik Møse.

The parties discussed the documentation and investigation of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the aggressor state, as well as further coordination of actions and exchange of information between Ukrainian and international institutions.

During this time, 1,029 Russian military personnel have been notified of suspicion, 747 indictments have been sent to court, and 206 people have already been convicted.

At the same time, Yuriy Rud, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict, informed about the current dynamics of investigations and the increasing number of attacks on civilians. He noted that in the first nine months of this year alone, more than 5.1 thousand attacks using drones against civilians were recorded, which is twice as many as in the entire year 2024.

