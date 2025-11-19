Russian strike on Kharkiv on November 19: number of injured rises to 46

The number of people injured in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian shelling on the night of November 19 has increased to 46. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

Among the injured are two children - girls aged 9 and 13. The Russians attacked the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv with 19 Geran-2 or Shahed-type UAVs.

In addition, the enemy actively used various types of weapons against the Kharkiv region:

1 KAB;

24 Geran-2 or Shahed-type UAVs;

2 FPV drones;

25 UAVs (type being established).

Also in Kharkiv, 16 apartment buildings, 31 cars, a garage cooperative, an emergency medical substation, a supermarket, 2 trolleybuses, a non-residential building, an administrative building, and a school were damaged.

Recall

On the night of November 19, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv. One of the drones hit a nine-story building, after which the building caught fire. A fire also broke out in the garages.

Local authorities reported that 32 people, including three children, were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

Later, the number of injured in Kharkiv increased to 36 people.