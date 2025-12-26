Russia attacked the Kharkiv community with three aerial bombs: dozens of houses damaged, the number of injured increased to 8

$41.930.22
01:36 PM • 5044 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 12523 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 24377 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 18051 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 15638 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 17060 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 19363 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 37761 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17155 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 35076 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 19439 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 10113 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo09:49 AM • 20702 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children10:19 AM • 11766 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideo11:33 AM • 11257 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 4308 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 24353 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 37747 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 35060 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 90977 views
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 1144 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 4078 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 19610 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 24441 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 28086 views
Russia attacked the Kharkiv community with three aerial bombs: dozens of houses damaged, the number of injured increased to 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

As a result of Russia's attack on the Kharkiv community with three guided aerial bombs, dozens of houses were damaged. The number of injured increased to 8, including a 9-month-old girl, and two people died.

Russia attacked the Kharkiv community with three aerial bombs: dozens of houses damaged, the number of injured increased to 8

The Russian army launched three guided aerial bombs at the Kharkiv community. Dozens of apartment buildings and private houses were damaged, and the number of injured increased to 8. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

The enemy launched three guided aerial bombs at the Kharkiv community. Two of them fell outside Kharkiv – we are still clarifying the locations of the hits and the consequences. Another KAB hit one of the central roads of the city. There are no military objects here – only civilian buildings.

- Syniehubov reported.

According to him, one man died on the spot, and another died in an emergency medical vehicle.

According to updated information, 8 people are known to have been injured, including a 9-month-old girl.

- specified the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Additionally

Units of the State Emergency Service and law enforcement officers are inspecting the damaged buildings. The primary task is to identify people who may still need help.

Dozens of apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. We are analyzing the scale of the destruction. Then, together with volunteer organizations, we will begin the operational elimination of the consequences, including boarding up broken windows to keep homes warm.

- Syniehubov summarized.

Russian strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to two, including a 9-month-old child among the injured26.12.25, 16:52 • 986 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Heating
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv