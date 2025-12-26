Russia attacked the Kharkiv community with three aerial bombs: dozens of houses damaged, the number of injured increased to 8

The Russian army launched three guided aerial bombs at the Kharkiv community. Dozens of apartment buildings and private houses were damaged, and the number of injured increased to 8. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

The enemy launched three guided aerial bombs at the Kharkiv community. Two of them fell outside Kharkiv – we are still clarifying the locations of the hits and the consequences. Another KAB hit one of the central roads of the city. There are no military objects here – only civilian buildings. - Syniehubov reported.

According to him, one man died on the spot, and another died in an emergency medical vehicle.

According to updated information, 8 people are known to have been injured, including a 9-month-old girl. - specified the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Additionally

Units of the State Emergency Service and law enforcement officers are inspecting the damaged buildings. The primary task is to identify people who may still need help.

Dozens of apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. We are analyzing the scale of the destruction. Then, together with volunteer organizations, we will begin the operational elimination of the consequences, including boarding up broken windows to keep homes warm. - Syniehubov summarized.

