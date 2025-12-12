Russians attacked a community in Kharkiv region with drones: 6 people injured

Russian occupiers attacked the Novovodolazka community of Kharkiv Oblast with drones. Initially, four people were reported injured, but later this number rose to six, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

According to preliminary data, the occupiers struck with Geran-2 type UAVs. More detailed information is being clarified.

Currently, a total of six people have sustained injuries and acute stress reaction, one man is in serious condition. All victims are receiving necessary medical care - Syniehubov stated.

Recall

On the night of December 12, Russian troops massively attacked the Odesa district with attack drones, damaging an energy infrastructure facility, warehouses, an administrative building, and a garage.