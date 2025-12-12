Russians attacked a community in Kharkiv region with drones: 6 people injured

$42.270.01
49.520.30
10:25 AM
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 3092 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 12078 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 21405 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 34019 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 43746 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 36624 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 35606 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 52901 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22303 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
Popular news
Odesa under enemy attack: infrastructure damaged, part of the city without electricity and waterDecember 12, 01:35 AM • 7616 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 16936 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 9914 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 16194 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 17309 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 52903 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 56965 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 56820 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 67482 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 67678 views
UNN Lite
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 2062 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 36026 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 36629 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 41738 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 38069 views
Russians attacked a community in Kharkiv region with drones: 6 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Russian occupiers attacked the Novovodolazka community of Kharkiv Oblast with Geran-2 type drones. As a result of the strike, six people were injured, and one man is in serious condition.

Russians attacked a community in Kharkiv region with drones: 6 people injured

Russian occupiers attacked the Novovodolazka community of Kharkiv Oblast with drones. Initially, four people were reported injured, but later this number rose to six, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

According to preliminary data, the occupiers struck with Geran-2 type UAVs. More detailed information is being clarified.

Currently, a total of six people have sustained injuries and acute stress reaction, one man is in serious condition. All victims are receiving necessary medical care

- Syniehubov stated.

Recall

On the night of December 12, Russian troops massively attacked the Odesa district with attack drones, damaging an energy infrastructure facility, warehouses, an administrative building, and a garage.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Shahed-136