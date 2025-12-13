Russian drone hit the roof of an administrative building in Kharkiv - OVA

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with a drone, a hit was recorded on the roof of an administrative building. In addition, the enemy attacked the Chuhuiv district - a woman and a 10-year-old girl were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

The enemy attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with a drone. A hit was recorded on the roof of an administrative building. The roof smoldered over an area of 2 square meters. - Syniehubov reported.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Emergency services are working at the site of the enemy attack.

In addition, in the village of Zarichne, Chuhuiv district, a Russian drone hit a civilian car.

As a result of the enemy attack, a 10-year-old girl was injured. The child was hospitalized, her condition is moderate. Also, a 65-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. - Syniehubov added.

According to the head of the OVA, doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

