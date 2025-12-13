$42.270.00
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 2782 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
01:58 PM • 5092 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM • 6804 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
12:30 PM • 7970 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 11058 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 12898 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 11771 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 12281 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
December 13, 07:54 AM • 7398 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
Tesla Model Y

Russian drone hit the roof of an administrative building in Kharkiv - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with a drone, hitting the roof of an administrative building. In the Chuhuiv district, a drone hit a car, injuring a 10-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman.

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with a drone, a hit was recorded on the roof of an administrative building. In addition, the enemy attacked the Chuhuiv district - a woman and a 10-year-old girl were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

The enemy attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with a drone. A hit was recorded on the roof of an administrative building. The roof smoldered over an area of 2 square meters.

- Syniehubov reported.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Emergency services are working at the site of the enemy attack.

Let's add

In addition, in the village of Zarichne, Chuhuiv district, a Russian drone hit a civilian car.

As a result of the enemy attack, a 10-year-old girl was injured. The child was hospitalized, her condition is moderate. Also, a 65-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

- Syniehubov added.

According to the head of the OVA, doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

Russians attacked a community in Kharkiv region with drones: 6 people injured12.12.25, 13:08 • 5504 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Village
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv