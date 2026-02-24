$43.300.02
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 4110 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 4338 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 5590 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 9304 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 11901 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 12881 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 12600 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 21663 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13363 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Zelenskyy unaware of US plans to end war by July 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that information about the US desire to end the war between Russia and Ukraine by July 4 is new to him. He noted that Ukraine supports a quick end to the war, but without giving up territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the information that the United States wants to end the war between Russia and Ukraine is new to him. Zelenskyy made this statement following the Ukraine – Nordic and Baltic countries summit, as reported by UNN.

This is new information for me, although information changes very quickly now. Before July 4th – I am not familiar with this information.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that during the negotiations, the parties raised the issue that there is a desire from the US side to end the war as soon as possible, but at the same time, according to him, Ukraine supports a quick end to the war, but this does not mean that it will give up its territories.

Recall

Amidst US President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States is seeking to reach an agreement before Trump hosts celebrations for the 250th anniversary of US independence on July 4.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine