Zelenskyy unaware of US plans to end war by July 4

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the information that the United States wants to end the war between Russia and Ukraine is new to him. Zelenskyy made this statement following the Ukraine – Nordic and Baltic countries summit, as reported by UNN.

This is new information for me, although information changes very quickly now. Before July 4th – I am not familiar with this information. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that during the negotiations, the parties raised the issue that there is a desire from the US side to end the war as soon as possible, but at the same time, according to him, Ukraine supports a quick end to the war, but this does not mean that it will give up its territories.

Recall

Amidst US President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States is seeking to reach an agreement before Trump hosts celebrations for the 250th anniversary of US independence on July 4.