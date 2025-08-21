$41.360.10
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Tags
Authors
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
August 20, 12:11 PM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
August 20, 08:14 AM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Large-scale fire in Russia's Rostov region: drones likely attacked the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

On the night of August 21, UAVs attacked Russia's Rostov region. A large-scale fire is reported at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant.

Large-scale fire in Russia's Rostov region: drones likely attacked the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant

On the night of Thursday, August 21, a UAV attack was carried out on the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

In particular, a large-scale fire at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant is reported.

The refinery was defended by 2 Pantsir systems and one Tor. It didn't help.

- stated in one of the messages.

Reference

The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant is an oil refining enterprise in the Rostov region (Russia). It is the only operating oil refinery in the Rostov region. The plant specializes in the production of fuel oil, heating oil, marine fuel, diesel fuel, and straight-run gasoline.

Recall

On the night of August 19, Russian Volgograd suffered a massive drone attack, as a result of which UAV debris fell in the south of the city. This, in particular, caused a fire on the territory of the oil refinery.

General Staff confirmed damage to Syzran oil refinery in Russia and enemy command post in Donetsk region
15.08.25, 10:30

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Oil
Tor missile system
Pantsir missile system
Unmanned aerial vehicle