Large-scale fire in Russia's Rostov region: drones likely attacked the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant

On the night of Thursday, August 21, a UAV attack was carried out on the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

In particular, a large-scale fire at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant is reported.

The refinery was defended by 2 Pantsir systems and one Tor. It didn't help. - stated in one of the messages.

Reference

The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant is an oil refining enterprise in the Rostov region (Russia). It is the only operating oil refinery in the Rostov region. The plant specializes in the production of fuel oil, heating oil, marine fuel, diesel fuel, and straight-run gasoline.

Recall

On the night of August 19, Russian Volgograd suffered a massive drone attack, as a result of which UAV debris fell in the south of the city. This, in particular, caused a fire on the territory of the oil refinery.

General Staff confirmed damage to Syzran oil refinery in Russia and enemy command post in Donetsk region