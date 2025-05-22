Occupants advanced near Yablunivka and Nadiivka in Donetsk region - Deepstate
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops are advancing on Yablunivka from three sides and moving towards the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region near Nadiivka. There were 69 combat clashes on the front.
Russian occupiers advanced in two more directions in Donetsk region – in the areas of Yablunivka and Nadiivka settlements. This was reported by the OSINT project DeepState, reports UNN.
Details
The occupiers are approaching the settlement of Yablunivka from the west, east and south, and continue to advance on Toretsk. The distance from Yablunivka to Russian positions is from 7 to 12 km.
At the same time, in the area of Nadiivka settlement, the Russians continue to advance and move towards the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Reference
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day, 69 combat clashes have taken place at the front, a quarter of which are in the Pokrovsk direction. At the same time, nine combat clashes were recorded in the Kursk direction.
Recall
The unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and a command and staff vehicle. The echeloned air defense system of the enemy was destroyed, in particular, the Tor, Buk-M3 and S-300 complexes.
Also, UNN reported that Russian troops in Donetsk region struck with artillery and a drone. As a result, two people were killed and two others were injured.