The Russian army is using Grads and TOR SAMs to repel air and sea strikes on ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Ukrainian guerrillas from the Atesh movement say, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the guerrillas conducted surveillance in the bays of Sevastopol, during which it was noticed that the Russian army used BM-21 "Grad" and "TOR" SAMs to repel air and sea strikes.

According to our information, they are trying to use Grad mainly to destroy maritime drones used by the JFO to engage Russian Black Sea Fleet ships. As practice shows, this tactic fails more often than not - Atesh said in a message on Telegram.

Earlier, the guerrillas spotted a large landing ship near Grafskaya pier. From time to time, ships are observed moving in the bays and coast guard boats are seen patrolling.

Addendum

Ukrainian partisans have discovered the deployment of S-400 air defense systems and various enemy radar stations in Moscow .