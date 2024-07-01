In occupied Crimea, 810th Marine Brigade raises combat readiness level - partisans
Kyiv • UNN
At the base of the 810th Marine Brigade in occupied Sevastopol, the level of combat readiness has been increased, with soldiers constantly patrolling the perimeter and watching for suspicious persons, which indicates panic and fear among Russian troops in Crimea.
The level of combat readiness has been raised at the base of the 810th Marine Brigade located in occupied Sevastopol, UNN reports citing the ATES report.
According to the guerrillas, "the military is constantly running around the perimeter and watching all suspicious people.
ATES also published the coordinates of the facility: 44.564272, 33.417195 810
"All of this speaks to panic, fear, and the realization that very soon, everyone there will have to flee. But how many will have time to do it is a big question!" - the guerrillas summarized.
