In the occupied Crimea, Russians transferred military equipment to the Gvardeyskoye airfield - Atesh
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops have deployed military equipment, including BM-21 Grad rocket launchers, to the Simferopol District of the occupied Crimea.
In the occupied Crimea, Russian troops transferred equipment to the Simferopol District. This was reported by partisans from the underground movement "Atesh", reports UNN.
Details
The transfer of equipment and personnel was recorded in the Simferopol area, including the BM-21 Grad system to the Gvardeyskoye airfield
Atesh emphasizes that their agents monitor all movements of the invaders and their equipment in all corners of the Crimea.
In the occupied Crimea, the Defense Forces hit the Russian long-range space communications center24.06.24, 18:08 • 24413 views
Recall
The representative of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Pletenchuk said that the invaders in Crimea managed to resume the operation of the Kerch ferry, which was hit by the Defense Forces in late May.