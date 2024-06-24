In the occupied Crimea, the Defense Forces hit the Russian long-range space communications center

Under one of the last strikes on the territory of the occupied Crimea, the Defense Forces hit the Russian long-range Space Communications Center, which is located near Yevpatoria. This is reported by Defense Express, reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point to videos of local residents complaining about explosions and a strong fire.

There is also data from satellite monitoring of fires from NASA, which shows the presence of fire centers on the territory of the space communications center.

However, it is not yet known what exactly and with what result the blow was struck. Experts say that it could be either a kamikaze drone, or even a grad strike, which is installed on Sea Baby Drones.

Russian space communications center attacked in Crimea, equipment damaged - rosmedia

In Defense Express, it was noted that the Center for long-range space communications is a rather unique object for the Russian Federation.

In particular, it is known as the 40th separate command and measurement complex, nip-16 and military unit 81415. before the occupation of Crimea, the National Center for control and testing of space assets was located there.

Addition

OSINT analysts found out that this object, in addition to providing communication with spacecraft, including military satellites, was actively used to accommodate other radio equipment.

In particular, the Krasukha electronic warfare system was placed on the territory of this facility, which was designed to cover it from such attacks.

