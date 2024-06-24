$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90989 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102546 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119464 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189142 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233524 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143299 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369113 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181747 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149633 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197920 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

In the occupied Crimea, the Defense Forces hit the Russian long-range space communications center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24413 views

In the occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the Russian Deep Space Communications Center near Yevpatoria. However, it is not yet known what exactly and with what result the blow was inflicted.

In the occupied Crimea, the Defense Forces hit the Russian long-range space communications center

Under one of the last strikes on the territory of the occupied Crimea, the Defense Forces hit the Russian long-range Space Communications Center, which is located near Yevpatoria. This is reported by Defense Express, reports UNN.

Details 

Analysts point to videos of local residents complaining about explosions and a strong fire. 

There is also data from satellite monitoring of fires from NASA, which shows the presence of fire centers on the territory of the space communications center.

However, it is not yet known what exactly and with what result the blow was struck. Experts say that it could be either a kamikaze drone, or even a grad strike, which is installed on Sea Baby Drones.  

Russian space communications center attacked in Crimea, equipment damaged - rosmedia20.12.23, 16:32 • 38048 views

In Defense Express, it was noted that the Center for long-range space communications is a rather unique object for the Russian Federation.

In particular, it is known as the 40th separate command and measurement complex, nip-16 and military unit 81415. before the occupation of Crimea, the National Center for control and testing of space assets was located there.

Addition

OSINT analysts found out that this object, in addition to providing communication with spacecraft, including military satellites, was actively used to accommodate other radio equipment.

In particular, the Krasukha electronic warfare system was placed on the territory of this facility, which was designed to cover it from such attacks.

Put on

In the occupied Crimea, SBU drones hit the Russian Nebo-IED long-range radar detection system worth about 1 100 million. DOL.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
