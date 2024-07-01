In occupied Crimea, Russians install "Thor" SAM near Sevastopol beach - "ATESH"
Russian troops have deployed an air defense system near a beach in occupied Crimea, endangering the local population, reports the ATES underground movement.
"ATES spotted the installation of Tor M2KM in Sevastopol
This time, the racists chose another "ideal" place to deploy their anti-aircraft missile system. It was placed right above the beach, again endangering the local population
Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk explained that Russia is filling Crimean beaches with civil servantswhose trips are paid for by their jobs, attracting Russians despite the potential risks.