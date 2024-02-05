Greece denies supplying S-300 missiles to Ukraine

The Greek government has denied media reports about the upcoming delivery of S-300 missiles to Ukraine. This was reported by Parapolitika with reference to Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis, UNN reports.

There must be a limit to fake news, especially when it affects the country's interests and international image. This does not exist, and I categorically deny it. There was no intention that Greece would risk the country's defensive weapons - Marinakis said.

Context

Earlier, local media reported that Greece had decided to transfer outdated weapons systems to Ukraine, which the Greek army no longer uses. Greece is armed with the Tor, Osa, S-300 air defense systems, as well as ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft systems and ammunition for all of these weapons systems.