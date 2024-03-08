$41.340.03
Umerov and Sirsky discuss needs of the Defense Forces with Greek Defense Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28672 views

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army, in particular in artillery and ammunition, with Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias during an important phone conversation.

Umerov and Sirsky discuss needs of the Defense Forces with Greek Defense Minister

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, had an important telephone conversation with the Minister of National Defense of Greece, Nikos Dendias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense. 

Details

Rustem Umerov briefed the Greek defense minister on the operational situation at the front.

The parties discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army, including artillery and ammunition.

I am grateful to Greece and Minister Dendias personally for their unwavering support

- Umerov said. 

Recall

Greece has decided to transfer to Ukraine outdated weapons systemsthat the Greek army no longer uses. This was reported by the Greek edition of Kathimerini

According to open sources, Greece is armed with Tor, Wasp, and S-300 air defense systems, as well as ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft systems and ammunition for all of these weapons systems.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

