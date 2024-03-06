Ukraine and Greece start preparing an agreement on security guarantees

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24573 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 87172 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58772 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 247984 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215570 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185160 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226944 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250656 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156570 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371941 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30692 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 87172 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 247984 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 197865 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215570 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16480 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24949 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25166 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55432 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62854 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine and Greece start preparing an agreement on security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 57537 views

Ukraine and Greece are preparing a bilateral agreement on long-term security cooperation to reduce Russia's ability to finance aggression.

Ukraine and Greece start preparing an agreement on security guarantees

Ukraine and Greece have begun preparing a bilateral agreement on security guarantees. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference in Odesa with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, UNN reports.

Greece and I have started preparing a bilateral agreement on security guarantees - our cooperation in the field of security. I hope that our teams will soon prepare the agreement for signing. We must also set out the level of cooperation and support we have already achieved for this year, as well as for the next ten years, as long-term security cooperation yields the best results.

 ," Zelensky said.

Details

According to the President, this year we must also work as actively as possible to reduce Russia's ability to finance aggression.

The less money Putin has, the fewer people he can kill. He wants no peace, no diplomacy. That is why we need to continue to strengthen sanctions against Russia and punish Russian murderers for everything they have done. It is important to help our defense. It is important to limit the economic potential of Russian terrorists. It is important to support the work of the International Criminal Court and counter Russian disinformation.

 ," Zelensky said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expectsthat all NATO member states will sign security agreements with Ukraine.

Ukraine and Spain start negotiations on a security agreement04.03.24, 21:59 • 137266 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
NATO
Greece
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Odesa
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14