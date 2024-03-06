Ukraine and Greece start preparing an agreement on security guarantees

Ukraine and Greece have begun preparing a bilateral agreement on security guarantees. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference in Odesa with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, UNN reports.

Greece and I have started preparing a bilateral agreement on security guarantees - our cooperation in the field of security. I hope that our teams will soon prepare the agreement for signing. We must also set out the level of cooperation and support we have already achieved for this year, as well as for the next ten years, as long-term security cooperation yields the best results. ," Zelensky said.

Details

According to the President, this year we must also work as actively as possible to reduce Russia's ability to finance aggression.

The less money Putin has, the fewer people he can kill. He wants no peace, no diplomacy. That is why we need to continue to strengthen sanctions against Russia and punish Russian murderers for everything they have done. It is important to help our defense. It is important to limit the economic potential of Russian terrorists. It is important to support the work of the International Criminal Court and counter Russian disinformation. ," Zelensky said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expectsthat all NATO member states will sign security agreements with Ukraine.

