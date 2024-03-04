Ukraine and Spain start negotiations on a security agreement

Today, March 4, representatives of Ukraine and Spain began negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security cooperation. This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

On behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva began negotiations with Spain on a bilateral security agreement.

The parties discussed the structure of the future agreement and agreed on a schedule for further negotiations - summarized in the OPU.

Ukraine and the Netherlands have signed a bilateral security agreementthat provides for €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year and further defense assistance over the next ten years.