Ukraine and Spain start negotiations on a security agreement

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24643 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 87436 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58907 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 248291 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215775 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185225 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226990 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250664 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156579 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371942 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198076 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 77085 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 98052 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55577 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30815 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 87436 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 248291 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198087 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215775 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16512 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24986 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25202 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55586 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 63006 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine and Spain start negotiations on a security agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 137266 views

Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva starts negotiations with Spain on a bilateral security agreement.

Ukraine and Spain start negotiations on a security agreement

Today, March 4, representatives of Ukraine and Spain began negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security cooperation. This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva began negotiations with Spain on a bilateral security agreement.

The parties discussed the structure of the future agreement and agreed on a schedule for further negotiations

- summarized in the OPU. 

Spain plans to contribute to five coalitions to help Ukraine: what is known24.01.24, 20:42 • 114451 view

Recall 

Ukraine and the Netherlands have signed a bilateral security agreementthat provides for €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year and further defense assistance over the next ten years.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
G7
Spain
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
