Spain plans to contribute to five coalitions to help Ukraine: what is known

Spain will continue to help Ukraine with military training and plans to contribute to five coalitions within the Ramstein format. This was reported by the Spanish Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

At a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense, the Spanish defense minister Margarita Robles noted that right now, before the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, "unity and support for Ukraine are becoming the most important.

She also said that Spain plans to contribute to the maritime security, field artillery, ground air defense, information technology, and mine action coalitions.

In addition, Spain will continue to be very active in the field of training, as evidenced by the more than 3,500 Ukrainian military personnel who have already been trained in Spain. Robles announced new specialized training modules on Patriot, NASAMS and Hawk air defense systems, as well as underwater demining.

At the end of her speech, the minister emphasized that Spain would support Ukraine as long as necessary.

