What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Spain plans to contribute to five coalitions to help Ukraine: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114439 views

Spain plans to continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine by contributing to the five Ramstein coalitions.

Spain will continue to help Ukraine with military training and plans to contribute to five coalitions within the Ramstein format. This was reported by the Spanish Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

At a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense, the Spanish defense minister Margarita Robles noted that right now, before the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, "unity and support for Ukraine are becoming the most important.

She also said that Spain plans to contribute to the maritime security, field artillery, ground air defense, information technology, and mine action coalitions.

In addition, Spain will continue to be very active in the field of training, as evidenced by the more than 3,500 Ukrainian military personnel who have already been trained in Spain. Robles announced new specialized training modules on Patriot, NASAMS and Hawk air defense systems, as well as underwater demining.

At the end of her speech, the minister emphasized that Spain would support Ukraine as long as necessary.

Increasing the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine and more: the Ministry of Defense summarized the results of another "Ramstein"23.01.24, 20:40 • 109246 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

WarPolitics

