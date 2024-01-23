Increasing the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine and more: the Ministry of Defense summarized the results of another "Ramstein"

During the regular meeting in the Ramstein format, the issue of increasing the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine was discussed separately. This was announced at a special meeting with journalists dedicated to the results of the 18th meeting of the Group by the head of the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense, Junior Lieutenant Illarion Pavlyuk, reports UNN with reference to Military Media Center.

"There is a full understanding of the partners that we need these weapons and a commitment to work to provide Ukraine with more weapons for such strikes," Pavliuk said.

According to the Military Media Center, the meeting also discussed the adaptation of Western-style anti-aircraft missiles to Soviet launch platforms available to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as increasing the capacity to increase the production of ammunition and artillery systems, including in joint projects of partner countries with Ukraine.

In his turn, Colonel Hennadiy Kovalenko, Head of the Department of International Defense Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense, said that the meeting also discussed the issues of strengthening Ukraine's capabilities within the aviation, air defense, artillery and maritime security coalitions. In particular, the colonel noted, within the framework of the aviation coalition, along with the commitment to provide F-16 aircraft, the issue of providing additional helicopters by the allies is also being discussed.

"It was a productive meeting, after which I would like to say "stop panicking" to all those who are raising the mood about the loss of support for Ukraine," concluded Illarion Pavliuk.

