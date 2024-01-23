ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Increasing the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine and more: the Ministry of Defense summarized the results of another "Ramstein"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109243 views

During the 18th meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukraine discussed the potential of its partners to increase the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine. The meeting, which also covered potential cooperation on artillery systems, confirmed the common understanding that Ukraine needs more weapons for strategic strikes.

During the regular meeting in the Ramstein format, the issue of increasing the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine was discussed separately.  This was announced at a special meeting with journalists dedicated to the results of the 18th meeting of the Group by the head of the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense, Junior Lieutenant Illarion Pavlyuk, reports UNN with reference to Military Media Center.

"There is a full understanding of the partners that we need these weapons and a commitment to work to provide Ukraine with more weapons for such strikes," Pavliuk said.

According to the Military Media Center, the meeting also discussed the adaptation of Western-style anti-aircraft missiles to Soviet launch platforms available to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as increasing the capacity to increase the production of ammunition and artillery systems, including in joint projects of partner countries with Ukraine.

In his turn, Colonel Hennadiy Kovalenko, Head of the Department of International Defense Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense, said that the meeting also discussed the issues of strengthening Ukraine's capabilities within the aviation, air defense, artillery and maritime security coalitions. In particular, the colonel noted, within the framework of the aviation coalition, along with the commitment to provide F-16 aircraft, the issue of providing additional helicopters by the allies is also being discussed.

"It was a productive meeting, after which I would like to say "stop panicking" to all those who are raising the mood about the loss of support for Ukraine," concluded Illarion Pavliuk.

Ramstein 18: Austin calls for "digging deep" to provide Ukraine with more air defense and interception capabilities

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

