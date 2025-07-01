<p>іжевськ атакують дрони: головний виробник ЗРК та БПЛА під ударом</p>

On Tuesday, July 1, explosions occurred in Izhevsk, Russia: drones attacked one of the industrial enterprises. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to Kovalenko, it refers to the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant "Kupol". This is one of the main manufacturers of Tor air defense systems and Harpy-A1 attack UAVs for the Russian army.

Meanwhile, a video of drone strikes appeared online.

Attention, video 18+!!! Contains profanity!!!

The head of Udmurtia, Oleksandr Brechalov, stated that all operational services of Izhevsk had arrived at the strike site.

However, he did not specify which enterprise it was.

