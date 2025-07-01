$41.780.14
<p>іжевськ атакують дрони: головний виробник ЗРК та БПЛА під ударом</p>

Kyiv • UNN

 • 495 views

In Russia's Izhevsk, explosions occurred at the electromechanical plant "Kupol", which produces Tor air defense systems and Harpy-A1 attack drones for the Russian army. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, confirmed the drone attack.

<p>іжевськ атакують дрони: головний виробник ЗРК та БПЛА під ударом</p>

On Tuesday, July 1, explosions occurred in Izhevsk, Russia: drones attacked one of the industrial enterprises. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to Kovalenko, it refers to the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant "Kupol". This is one of the main manufacturers of Tor air defense systems and Harpy-A1 attack UAVs for the Russian army.

Meanwhile, a video of drone strikes appeared online.

Attention, video 18+!!! Contains profanity!!!

The head of Udmurtia, Oleksandr Brechalov, stated that all operational services of Izhevsk had arrived at the strike site.

However, he did not specify which enterprise it was.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in temporarily occupied Crimea, an S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and a Kasta-2E2 radar station of the Russian army were likely destroyed.

UNN also reported on the damage to a Russian ammunition depot in the Bryansk region. As stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it refers to a hit and fire at the object, which is the former 120th arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
Bryansk Oblast
Tor missile system
S-400 missile system
S-300 missile system
Crimea
