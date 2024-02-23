Enemy conducts 5 assaults on Dnipro left bank and loses over 30 vehicles - Southern Defense Forces

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled a series of assaults by Russian invaders on the left bank of the Dnipro River yesterday; the Russian Armed Forces lost 31 military-technical facilities and 54 personnel. This was reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, daily counter-battery fighting continues (...) The enemy persists in attempting to storm our positions on the left bank of the Dnipro. Over the past day, the Russian army resorted to them 5 times, suffering losses, and retreated to their original positions. - the statement reads.

During the day, Russian troops lost on the left bank:

54 occupants;

2 anti-aircraft missile systems - Tor-M2 and Strela-10;

1 Grad multiple rocket launcher system;

11 guns;

6 mortars;

3 electronic warfare systems;

2 sets of antenna systems;

1 radio station;

1 boat;

4 units of automotive equipment.

A command and observation post, a UAV control center, 4 field ammunition depots and 8 enemy engineering and fortifications were destroyed - transferred to the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

Recall

In the Tavriya sector , enemy losses in manpower amounted to more than 500 people over the day, and Ukrainian troops destroyed two important enemy facilities and captured half a dozen occupants.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is conducting an inspection because there are servicemen who have not been at the frontdespite two years of war.