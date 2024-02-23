$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31678 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 117754 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74125 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 283641 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239978 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193333 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232149 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251807 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157829 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372205 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Enemy conducts 5 assaults on Dnipro left bank and loses over 30 vehicles - Southern Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22228 views

The enemy lost more than 30 pieces of equipment and machinery, making 5 attempts to storm the left bank of the Dnipro, which were repelled by Ukrainian forces.

Enemy conducts 5 assaults on Dnipro left bank and loses over 30 vehicles - Southern Defense Forces

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled a series of assaults by Russian invaders on the left bank of the Dnipro River yesterday; the Russian Armed Forces lost 31 military-technical facilities and 54 personnel. This was reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, daily counter-battery fighting continues (...) The enemy persists in attempting to storm our positions on the left bank of the Dnipro. Over the past day, the Russian army resorted to them 5 times, suffering losses, and retreated to their original positions. 

- the statement reads.

During the day, Russian troops lost on the left bank:

54 occupants;

2 anti-aircraft missile systems - Tor-M2 and Strela-10;

1 Grad multiple rocket launcher system;

11 guns;

6 mortars;

3 electronic warfare systems;

2 sets of antenna systems;

1 radio station;

1 boat;

4 units of automotive equipment.

A command and observation post, a UAV control center, 4 field ammunition depots and 8 enemy engineering and fortifications were destroyed 

- transferred to the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

Recall

In the Tavriya sector , enemy losses in manpower  amounted to more than 500 people over the day, and Ukrainian troops  destroyed two important enemy facilities and captured half a dozen occupants. 

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is conducting an inspection because there are servicemen who have not been at the frontdespite two years of war.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Tor missile system
Dnipro
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
